Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Cap of $44.31 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 404.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005121 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $44.31 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,609.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.23 or 0.03103880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00395204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01366420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00542211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00479790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00266031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

