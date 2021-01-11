Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

ACDVF stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

