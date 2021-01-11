Airbloc Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $71,995.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.18 or 0.03612427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

