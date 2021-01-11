Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $149.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

