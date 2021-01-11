Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of EADSY stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.83. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.