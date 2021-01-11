Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.83. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

