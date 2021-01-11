Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.39

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 16379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

AKZOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

