Alamos Gold’s (AGI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

