Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 3.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

ALB traded down $6.80 on Monday, reaching $177.30. 66,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

