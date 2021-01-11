Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.00

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 4586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.84).

The company has a market cap of £69.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.07.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

