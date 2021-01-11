Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.73

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 293986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$268.33 million and a PE ratio of 13.52.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

