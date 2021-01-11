Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0032 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00265293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00079466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00034592 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

