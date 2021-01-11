Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.88 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Shares of ALDX opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

