Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $529,608.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113714 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00271780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065319 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.36 or 0.89431334 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,219,282 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.