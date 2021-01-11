Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post sales of $55.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the lowest is $52.31 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $54.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.68 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $203.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million.

ALRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $29.46 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

