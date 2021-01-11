Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $510.41 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $510.41 million and $247.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,994,315 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

