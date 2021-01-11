Alias Trading Down 52.1% This Week (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Alias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Alias has a total market cap of $675,712.93 and approximately $303.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001569 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008219 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002867 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00489404 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.