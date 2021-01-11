Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.39.

BABA traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.37. 22,527,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,144,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average is $266.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

