Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $387.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Macquarie from $394.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.39.

BABA stock opened at $229.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.40. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $620.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

