ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 97.2% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $9,092.63 and $158.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00061938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.68 or 0.89419403 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

