Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.34). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ATI stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,816 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.