Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 1,227,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 679,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

