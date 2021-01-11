AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $254,814.57

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $254,814.57 and $35.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

