ALLY (ALY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,099.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, ALLY has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $21,099.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00329283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.54 or 0.03832550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALLY Token Profile

ALLY is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.