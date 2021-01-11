Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $41.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,756.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,604.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

