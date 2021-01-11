Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,809.25.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,807.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,766.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,602.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

