Alphacat 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $150,957.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $590,561.16 and $150,957.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

