Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.33 and a 200 day moving average of €44.57. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.