Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Critical Analysis

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alteryx and Coro Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 1 4 9 0 2.57 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx presently has a consensus target price of $150.46, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Coro Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alteryx and Coro Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 18.56 $27.14 million $0.56 208.04 Coro Global $10,000.00 12,808.14 -$4.85 million N/A N/A

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Risk and Volatility

Alteryx has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04% Coro Global N/A -637.53% -455.67%

Summary

Alteryx beats Coro Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops solutions for fintech industry in the United States and the District of Columbia. It develops Coro, a mobile application that will allow customers to send, receive, and exchange U.S. dollars and gold. The company is also developing Financial Crime Risk Management platform, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. Coro Global Inc. has an alliance with Dillon Gage Refining Inc. to support the operations of its mobile payment app CORO, which allows customers to exchange, send, and save gold and U.S. dollars. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

