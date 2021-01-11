Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce $1.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Altimmune reported sales of $580,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $7.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $212.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $459.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Altimmune stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Altimmune by 19,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

