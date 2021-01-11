Altitude Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 18th

Altitude Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 18th. Altitude Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Altitude Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTUU opened at $10.49 on Monday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

