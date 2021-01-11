Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $60.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,122.55. 140,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,181.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3,148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

