Ambrosus Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $387,006.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars.

