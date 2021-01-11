América Móvil Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 14,589 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 966 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 217,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in América Móvil by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.98. 130,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

