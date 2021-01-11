American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

