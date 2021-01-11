American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Down 0.4%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80. Approximately 218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.