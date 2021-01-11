American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 506,078 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 2.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.35% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $15,536,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.89. 81,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

