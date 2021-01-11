American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.07

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 103507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $447,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.