American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,695.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

