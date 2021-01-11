American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.16 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE AMH opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,827 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,278 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 over the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

