America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.34. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,000. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

