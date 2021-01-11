AMO Coin Trading Up 19.8% This Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.