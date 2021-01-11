Amon (AMN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,278.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $8,278.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amon has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

