Amoveo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Amoveo has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,433.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $14.83 or 0.00046899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

