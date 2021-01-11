Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.01. 5,747,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 8,220,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

AMRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.12.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after buying an additional 2,977,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Amyris by 80.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

