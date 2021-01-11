Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

ADI opened at $156.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $159.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

