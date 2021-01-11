Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $69,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $61,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,880. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

