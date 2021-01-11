Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.59). ATN International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.49 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities raised ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ATNI opened at $48.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

