Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. AXT reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $462.15 million, a P/E ratio of -372.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $1,215,290. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AXT by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AXT by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

