Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $134.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.42.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CDW by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 783,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in CDW by 10,701.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 536,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CDW by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

