Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million.

CVCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.29. 14,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $203.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $344,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

